In Europe there is only one national championship in football, which is not canceled
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukrainian Premier League has suspended the penultimate matches of the national chempionatis for pandemic coronavirus.
Note that regular League matches in the domestic championship this past weekend had to be held in Hungary, Russia, Belarus and Serbia. After the national Federation decided to stop the championship.
Thus, at present, in Europe there is only one country in which you have to play the matches of the football championship is the Turkish süper lig.
However, all matches are played in front of empty stands.
We will add that on the football fields of Turkey now are the Ukrainians Denys Garmash Mykola Morozyuk and Yevhen Seleznyov and owned by Dynamo Gerson Rodrigues.