In fact racism at the match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo”, the police opened a criminal case
The national police of Kharkiv region opened criminal proceedings on the fact of violations during the match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” (1:0), reports the official website of the police.
The investigators suburban police Department on November 11 opened a criminal case under part 1 of article 161 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (Violation of equality of citizens depending on their race, national origin, religious belief, disability and other grounds), said in a communiqué.
At the moment the case was referred to the Kharkiv regional Prosecutor’s office to address the issue of a possible change of jurisdiction, and steps are being taken to identify and search involved in the crime.
On the website it is noted that during game play about 20 fans of football club “Dynamo” chanted obscene slogans of a racist nature to the players of Shakhtar.