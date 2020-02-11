In February it will be the allocation of subsidies
In February it will be the automatic recalculation of subsidies in connection with the office of services for gas distribution.
About it reports “Hvil” referring to the press service of the Ministry of social policy.
According to the Deputy Minister of social policy Vitaly muzichenko, the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities (NKREKU) was approved by a separate tariff for the distribution of “blue fuel”and in the end of December 2019.
In the end, those who have benefits and subsidies received payments for the full cost of payment for gas distribution. But the changes came into force only at the beginning of 2020, therefore it will be recalculated in February 2020, with the accrual of benefits and subsidies in accordance with the accounting services for the distribution of gas in two months of this year, it will happen automatically.
The Ministry of social policy noted that citizens do not need to contact social security to recalculate.