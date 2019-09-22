In February, the premiere of the new season of the show with Jim Carrey

| September 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The first episode of the second season will be released in early February next year.

В феврале состоится премьера нового сезона сериала с Джимом Керри

The premiere of the second season of the series was pushed back to 9 February 2020. Showtime does not mention the reason for the transfer.

The series tells the story of a star of children’s television Jeff, who goes through a crisis at work and in personal life. But despite the unresolved internal contradictions, he continues to smile and please others.

Director and producer is Michel Gondry.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr