In Finland, the first in the history of the world Cup of knitting under heavy metal (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The representatives of Japan – a group of Giga Metal Body – has won the first ever world Cup knitting under heavy metal which took place on Thursday in the Finnish town of Joensuu, the correspondent of TASS. The event was held at the centre for tourism and folk art Taitokortteli.

Finalists – there were 12 – only a couple of hours before going on stage were introduced to a song they have to play, so preparation time they have left. Man on stage with spokes became a part of a heavy metal band and knit to the beat of the music.

The performance of the Japanese included soloist with knitting needles and a skein of yarn in her hands, dressed in a kimono, and two sumo fighters. The jury pointed out that the winners managed to reflect in his view, the national culture and to communicate well with the audience. They received the championship trophy and the main prize – the opportunity to stay in one of the Finnish hotels at the time of arrival for the next championship.

Second place went to the contestant from Denmark Ellen, the third – representatives of the United States 9 Inch Needles.

The finals looked on the Internet for more than two million people around the world. Next year the championship will again be held in Joensuu.

The final part was completed at the end of may, by the time the contest received video from 13 countries. The championship got to the final 12 songs from eight countries. On the stage of the championship in Joensuu came representatives of great Britain, Japan, Latvia, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, USA, two representatives of Russia.

Heavy metal is a musical style that is considered part of the Finnish culture. For every 100 thousand inhabitants of the Republic accounts for 50 “heavy” groups, more than anywhere else in the world. According to representatives of the organizing Committee of the competition, knitting, and heavy metal combines “the joy of creativity, creating something with your hands.”

To become a participant in the match, the Challenger had to download the song Fight or Die (“Fight or die”) group Maniac Abductor of Joensuu, then record a minute video of how he knits while listening to this song and upload it on YouTube. Sending a video to the organizers, the participant got to the semi-finals.