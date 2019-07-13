In Finland, the former head of military intelligence, the EU is a suspect in the case of the publication of particularly sensitive data (PHOTO)

The former head of military intelligence, the EU, rear Admiral George alafuzoff is a suspect in the investigation in Finland the case of publishing secret data on military intelligence of the country, including Russia, reports TASS with sslkey on the Finnish news Agency (STT).

“According to STT, rear Admiral George alafuzoff is a suspect in the case about the transfer of sensitive data. It is unknown whether his suspect in the transmission of information deliberately,” said STT. Police these data do not comment.

Alafuzoff – Finnish military, in 2007-2013 he was head of intelligence of the Finnish defence Forces and from 2013 to 2016 was the head of military intelligence of the EU. Now, the newspaper Ilta Sanomat, he is retired.

In mid-December 2017, the Central criminal police of Finland started an investigation, transfer the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat secret documents about military intelligence of the country, including to Russia.

In particular, the newspaper wrote about the surveillance of Russian military and intelligence concerns in Finland about the pipeline “Nord stream”.

The case against Helsingin Sanomat investigated in the articles about the disclosure of secrets related to state security and violating official secrets. Preliminary investigation is ongoing.

For divulging state secrets, the suspect faces four years in prison to life imprisonment. For violation of official secrets – a fine, the amount of which is determined by the court, or up to two years in prison.

As part of the investigation in December 2017 were searched in the house of the journalist of the edition Laura Halminen, which was one of the authors of resonant articles. Then the police seized her personal and office phones, PC, tablet and a few memory cards.

Before a search warrant, the journalist managed to break a hammer the hard drive of your computer, were to destroy information and to protect the sources of the obtained data.