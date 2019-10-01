In Finland, the guy with the sword attacked the students: there are dead and wounded
October 1, 2019
In the Finnish town of Kuopio in the East of the country armed with a sword, the guy made a massacre, attacked students of the College, which is located in the local shopping centre Herman. According to the Sun, burst into the class the attacker himself is a student of the same vocational school. He tried to kill “as many people as possible”. Killing at least one person. Ten injured, two of them seriously. The offender was arrested. During the arrest the police had used firearms and shot the attacker who was later given medical assistance.
The investigation is underway.
