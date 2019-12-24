In five U.S. airports that passengers can get the measles
Representatives of the Department of health warned that at least 5 airports travelers have been infected with measles. This writes Fox News.
According to representatives of the Department of health in the affected cities, an unknown number of passengers were subjected to a possible measles infection after at least five airports had people who have confirmed this disease.
In Chicago’s international O’hare airport people with this disease came here twice during the week.
This passenger went through terminal 3 of O’hare on December 12. Five days later, the same passengers passed through the Terminal 1 of the airport.
The Department of health reported that the number of cases of vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella in Chicago is one of the highest in the country.
Other cities with airports included in the report, was Richmond (WA) Austin (TX), Los Angeles (CA) Denver (co).
At the international airport in Richmond on December 17 people fell ill with the measles, tried to make the trip.
In Austin on December 17 a patient with measles was in the United Airlines gate area at the international airport Austin-Bergstrom.
Meanwhile, in early December, three unvaccinated child who came into the country from countries where ongoing measles outbreak, showed a positive test result for measles when they returned to Denver international airport on December 11.
The children visited several parts of the airport, including concourse A Luggage area and area of export. According to the Department of public health Los Angeles, December 11, they also passed through the terminals 4 and 5 at the international airport of Los Angeles.
“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease, said Dr. mark Ascott, medical Director of the Austin Public Health. The small numbers of cases can quickly lead to epidemic.”
The report States that the best way to protect against measles is to get vaccinated. People who believe that they could be exposed to this disease, should check their immunization records and contact your doctor.
The December incident complete worst, according to the statistics of measles cases over the past two decades: the Centers for control and disease prevention reported on 1276 cases, which has affected most States in the US.