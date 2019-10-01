In Florida 15-year-old boy killed defending sister from penetrating into the house the robber
15-year-old boy from Florida gave his life to protect 5-year-old sister from penetrating into their home a stranger.
The body of a Hailer of Edman found in a house in Port Charlotte during the investigation of the burglary, says the NY Daily News. Police said that witnesses saw the man wandering around the street with stab wounds on the hands and body, he aroused suspicion, and officers proceeded for more clues in the house. They found the dead boy and the little girl — she was not injured.
Originally called the police at 16:00 on Thursday, 26 September, according to the affected person who roams the street. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, he was trying to get into someone’s house. “After a short chase,” was detained on 27-year-old Ryan Clayton Cole.
“Cole had several stab wounds on the arms and sides,” said the officers. The man was taken to a local hospital. The police began to explore the area and found another apparent robbery.
“They found that the doors were smashed, and the house found the body of a teenager and a little girl, — told reporters the Sheriff of Charlotte County bill Rammell. — It appears that the suspect entered the premises. There was a fierce battle. We believe that the teenager was trying to protect the house and your younger sister”.
“It is believed that Cole suffered injuries in the same house during fierce clashes — said in a statement to the police. The victim of a theft from another house on the Boulevard Conway described Ryan Cole and identified him in a lineup of photos as the suspect who entered her house.”
On Monday, the boy’s family has agreed to disclose his identity, and the Sheriff’s office of Charlotte County has confirmed that the Hailer.
“We ask that the community and the media supported the privacy of the family in the tribulation period,” said the police.
Police declined to say how dead the Hailer, calling it only “enforced collision”.
Friends of the family created a GoFundMe account that raised more than $ 20,000 to the evening of September 30.
“He was only 15 years old, and he died because of the senseless act of a stranger — wrote to his mother on the website GoFundMe, which raises funds for the funeral. — My son was in front of a long life that was taken away too soon.”
Cole was previously known to the authorities: this year, he was arrested several times. Now he is on probation because of drug use. The police reported that he was charged with burglary. Further charges will be filed after the autopsy the boy and the official results of the investigation.