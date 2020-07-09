In Florida a father with his sons sold toxic bleach as a cure for coronavirus
A man from Florida and his three sons are accused of selling toxic whitening chemical compounds as a wonderful cure for coronavirus and other diseases. This writes Fox News.
61-year-old mark Green, and his sons, 34-year-old Jonathan, a 29-year-old Jordan and 32-year-old Joseph allegedly sold a “Wonderful solution” (MMS) via a network “Church of health and healing the Genesis II”, according to the complaint. A Federal judge in Miami ordered the Church to stop the sale of this substance in April, but, according to the authorities, this order was ignored.
“This product MMS not only toxic, but its distribution and use can prevent patients obtain legal medical care they need, says Ariana Fajardo Orshan, the US attorney in the southern district of Florida. — U.S. district court has ordered the defendants to discontinue distribution of this product; we will not sit idly by as people deliberately violate a court order and subjected the public to danger”.
According to the statement, the family of Gregorov ordered his clients to take MMS orally, whereby it is turned into chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent that is normally used for “industrial water treatment or bleaching textiles, cellulose and paper.”
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) stated that the effect of the use of MMS is the same as drinking bleach, and can cause severe vomiting, diarrhea and life-threatening low blood pressure. Federal officials reported that some people who drank MSS, was hospitalized, received a life-threatening illness or has died.
Before MMS was sold as a cure for COVID-19, Granny introduced it as a cure for autism, cancer and HIV/AIDS, according to the complaint.
“Statements about what unproven medications, especially potentially dangerous and unapproved products of chlorine dioxide, can cure or prevent COVID-19 or any other disease, unacceptable, — said Katherine Hermsen, assistant Commissioner Bureau of criminal investigations FDA. — Church of health and healing actively and deliberately put consumers at risk by fraud”.
The complaint States that Greeny initially agreed to comply with the order of the district judge of the United States Kathleen Williams on the termination of the sale, but later changed their minds and were rude in letters to the judge.
“We will not participate in any of your unconstitutional orders, subpoenas, etc.,” reads one letter from Mark Grenon. Again and again I wrote to you that you have no authority over our Church.”
Granny are accused of conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to violate the Federal law on food, drug, and cosmetics, and criminal contempt of court.
