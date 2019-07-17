In Florida, a growing number of cases of infection with flesh-eating bacteria: doctors are sounding the alarm
In the Gulf of Mexico, a growing number of flesh-eating bacteria, because the water in the ocean heats up due to climate change.
At least three people on the Gulf coast of Florida in the last month, developed necrotizing fasciitis, a complication of infection caused by the bacteria vibrio vulnificus, also known as flesh-eating bacteria, writes the Independent.
Vibrio vulnificus live in brackish and salt water, the surface temperature of which is higher than 13 degrees Celsius. They can cause infections when swimming or eating raw shellfish from contaminated water. People with open wounds and weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.
In July, a 12-year-old girl infected with flesh-eating bacteria during a trip to the beach in the Bay of Destin, Florida. The infection occurred because of a cut on his leg. She went through a difficult treatment process and, fortunately, survived.
Male from Memphis, Tennessee who was battling cancer, died due to bacteria after swimming in Okaloosa County, Florida. 12 hours after visiting the beach, he “woke up with a fever, chills and convulsions”. He returned to Memphis and went to the hospital, where doctors discovered a “badly swollen black spot on his back”. In the end, he died less than 48 hours after visiting the beach.
77-year-old woman also died from this infection in June, having been on the beach in Central Florida, on the Gulf in St. Petersburg. She cut her leg during the voyage, and 24 hours after exiting the water felt the pain. The next day her leg was red and swollen. In the end, her leg turned black due to the activation and spread of infection. She died after a week in hospice.
It was an infection from flesh-eating bacteria develops rapidly, accompanied by pain, nausea, flu-like symptoms and rapidly destroys the body.
According to Katherine Doctor, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University hospital Cooper, increasingly warm water in Chesapeake Bay and along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico has led to serious incidents of bacteria.
“In 2017, we observed three cases of serious skin infections that excited us. In 2018 we saw two more cases. These five cases (in 2019) significant because for eight years to 2017 we have seen in the area only one case of infection with Vibrio vulnificus,” said the Doctor.
Flesh-eating bacteria were also found in the waters North of Florida. Last week a man became infected with these bacteria while kayaking in the Tennessee river in Northern Alabama. He survived as a child who was infected with flesh-eating bacteria while swimming in the Gulf of Sinepuxent about ocean city, Maryland, in June.