In Florida, a year-old child died in hot car: US nearing record low in the number of deaths
One-year-old girl died after a few hours spent in a closed car. The tragedy occurred on Monday, October 14. The child’s death was the fifth in Florida this year, and the 50th across the country.
One year old baby found unconscious in the family car parked near their house in Tampa. The child’s parents called 911 at about 18:30. According to the Department of the Tampa police, the baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where he stated the fact of death.
The investigators found that the girl left in the car Monday morning. That day the temperature in Tampa has reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (+or 32.2 Celsius).
“It seems that the morning was very stressful for the family. They have other children,” said police spokesman Steve Hegarty.
The child’s death is still under investigation. Hegarty added that everything points to an accident. At the time of this writing, investigators have not found evidence of intentional action.
“Father used the car, which was little, to take people to school. He forgot that the child is in the back seat of the car. He went to work and then came home,” said the policeman.
Last year was the worst in the history of the deaths of children in hot vehicles in the United States. In total across the country killed 54 children, according to data compiled KidsAndCars.org national non-profit organization for the safety of children. Now, when 50 people were killed, this year very close to last year’s record.
Janette Fennell, President KidsAndCars.org wants parents understand that anyone can forget a child in the car.
“We have to understand that you can’t teach the brain all the time to remember,” she said.
KidsAndCars.org urges Congress to adopt a law on “hot cars” by 2019, under which all vehicles should be technology alarm rear passengers to be able to detect the presence of a child.
“Already there are two automakers that use such technology in your car,” said Fennell.