In Florida illegal alien raped a woman, and he was deported without trial: victim in shock
Florida woman was angry because of the fact that illegal immigrants were deported instead of prosecuted on charges of rape. This writes Fox News.
Illegal immigrant accused of raping a woman, was deported to Guatemala.
But the woman who claims she became his victim, says he would prefer that he was kept in Florida and was brought to justice.
“I’m in shock. He is still out there,” said the woman.
The woman asked not to publish her name because she was involved in the case of sexual crime.
Michael Meade Director of field operations for enforcement and removal for the immigration and customs authorities in the USA, said that the discussion of policy specific case is contrary to the policy of Immigration and customs enforcement (ICE).
But he said that ICE is trying to work with prosecutors to find the best solution when to deport the detainee, and when not to detain this man for trial.
“This is risk assessment, which we conduct in each specific case, especially in the case where someone was arrested for a serious crime, — said the foreign Ministry. We are very well aware of the rights of the victims.”
ICE reports that more than 1,300 people were deported last year from Florida, Puerto Rico and the virgin Islands, despite the fact that they appear in the open cases.
However, one of the benefits of deportation is savings for taxpayers, said mark Krikorian, Executive Director of the Center for immigration studies.