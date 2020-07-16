In Florida, passengers attacked airline employees due to flight delays
Three airline staff were injured during the attack, three women, which was filmed on Tuesday, 14 July, in the evening at the international airport Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FL). This writes Local10.
According to Spirit Airlines, three employees received minor injuries when three passenger “started the fight after a flight delay”.
According to reports about the arrest, three women threw and beat the staff “of different items such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal plates and fast food”.
It happened before the flight to Philadelphia in Terminal 4. The attack was caught on video.
“The victim also repeatedly subjected to attacks in different parts of the body,” — said in the documents about the arrest.
All three arrested women from Philadelphia:
The 20-year Thymoma Wright was arrested on charges of assault and petty larceny for having allegedly took the phone of the employee Spirit.
22-year-old Danisha Dixon was arrested on assault charges.
21-year-old Keira Ferguson was arrested on assault charges.
They were taken to the Broward County jail where they were released Wednesday morning.
The women refused to share his side of the story to reporters, but said that trying to get home to Philadelphia.
The airline Spirit Airlines released the following statement: “We thank our team members for their professionalism and quick actions, and also thank the Sheriff’s office of Broward helped yesterday at the international airport Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood. Three guests started a fight after a flight delay and they were arrested. Three of our team members received minor injuries. This violent behaviour is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or other places. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about the incident will be forwarded to law enforcement agencies”.
The Sheriff’s office of Broward County says their investigation is ongoing and that women can have additional charges.
