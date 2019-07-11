In Florida, the father died trying to save drowning daughter

In southwest Florida father drowned after saving an 8-year-old daughter from the wave currents.

Во Флориде отец погиб, спасая тонущую дочь

Photo: Depositphotos

46-year-old Thomas Zakrevsky and his family walked along a curved sandy beach on the island of Upper Captiva around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, announced the Sheriff’s office Lee County .

Wife Zakrevsky, who was walking ahead, turned around, and saw that their 8-year-old daughter is drowning, immediately ran to her.

Zakrevsky was able to pull out of the water and handed her the girl, but was unable to get to shore, according to the Sheriff’s office.

At the scene arrived a search-and-rescue team involving several agencies, but the current and wind prevented their searches.

More than three hours later, the staff of the U.S. Coast guard and Sheriff’s office found the body of former times, about a half mile from the place where he was last seen.

