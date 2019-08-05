In Ford motor company spoke about the technical characteristics of the new engine
We are talking about the motor, announced for the updated family Ford F-Series Super Duty in February.
I am glad that the manufacturer did not go on about the global trends in downsizing and continued right producing powerful engines.
New “monster”, as stated by the manufacturer delivers 435 HP and 644 Nm.
Peak thrust falls at 4000 rpm, develops maximum power at 5500. The company also will offer a slightly derated version with 355 HP and 635 Nm. Such modification will default to install on some pickup trucks and full trucks: F-450, F-550, F-600, F-650 and F-750.
The new V8 will be paired with 10-speed automatic transmission. In size it corresponds to the previous 6-speed “automatic” and weighs only 1.6 kg more.
The driver can select different driving modes: normal, economical to slippery roads, snow and when towing.