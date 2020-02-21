In Formula 1 allowed the new “Mercedes”, mimicking the controls of an airplane
February 21, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Valtteri Bottas
The international automobile Federation (FIA) has decided to ban the steering system DAS for the first time activated a team of Formula 1 Mercedes during preseason tests in Barcelona, reports championat.com.
This system allows to change the toe angle of the front wheels using the steering wheel.
The opponents of the team “Mercedes” wondered whether to copy this system in the course of the season, as it is believed that it does not meet the regulations.
The FIA announced that, starting with the season-2021 banned from the Formula 1 teams use a similar design, but in 2020, it is permitted.