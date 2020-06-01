In Formula 1 came up with the revolutionary format to determine the starting grid for the race
Lewis Hamilton
In the Formula 1 discusses the possibility of the experiment with reversing the order of start during dual stages, which will begin the season 2020, according to f1news.ru.
At the last meeting with Liberty Media, the FIA and the bosses of the teams, the organizers decided to try to hold on to Red Bull Ring and Silverstone (if permission is obtained from the British government) instead of the traditional qualifying sprint race with the same starting order. According to its results will determine the starting grid of Sunday’s Grand Prix.
On Saturday the cars will go into a mini-race in accordance with the positions that the pilots are in the standings, but in reverse order, i.e. first start-up series will take the representatives of Williams and Lewis Hamilton as world champion will start the last sprint. Other details are not yet clear. It is expected that the experiment will only affect one of the races of the dual stage, while the second will be preceded by the usual qualification.
According to the authors ideas, because two races will be held on the same route at weekly intervals, this will allow you to collect valuable visual information that will help you decide whether to use this format in the future.
We already know that the idea is supported by the FIA, but in accordance with the championship regulations to implement it only if it will receive the unanimous support of all ten teams.
However, as it became known became known Motorsport, against the innovations are in the champion team Mercedes.