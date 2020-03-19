In Formula 1 cancelled the Monaco Grand Prix
The Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 announced the postponement of three more Grand Prix this season, this time the European in the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco.
Thus, until the end of spring the audience will not see the “Royal racing”.
“Considering the global spread of the coronavirus, following discussions with the FIA and the three promoters decided to postpone the holding of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Grand Prix of Spain and Monaco Grand Prix, – is spoken in the official statement of the championship. – Due to the continuing unstable global situation with COVID-19, Formula 1, FIA and three promoter made the decision to ensure the health and safety of staff, participants and fans.
Formula 1 and FIA will continue to closely cooperate with the promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and the choice of alternative dates for each of these Grand Prix later this year if the situation will improve.
Formula 1 and FIA expect to start the season 2020, as soon as it is safe, after may. The parties will continue to monitor the situation with the spread of COVID-19″ – said in a communique.
Earlier, the organizers of Formula 1 because of the pandemic coronavirus transferred to race in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China.
The series had previously had a traditional summer break from August in the spring, with the hope, so to conduct in the summer of transferred stages.
Recall, the Prince of Monaco albert II contracted the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.