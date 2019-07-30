In Formula 1 during the Grand Prix of Germany was set the record time for the pit stop (video)
Mechanics team Red bull set a new world record for the fastest pit stop.
During the German Grand Prix of Formula 1 mechanics, the Austrian team has released the pilot max Verstappen out of the pits already using of 1.88 seconds.
Thus, by 0.03 sec. was blocked the previous record, which also belonged to the Red Bull mechanics installed in the previous step at Silverstone.
Add that Verstappen became the winner of the German stage.
