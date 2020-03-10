In Formula 1 for the first time in the history of the Grand Prix will take place without fans
Grand Prix Of Bahrain
The organizers of the 2nd stage of the season of Formula 1 Grand Prix of Bahrain decided to hold a competition without fans, according to f1news.ru.
This is the first case in the history “Royal races”.
Skeptics accused the leadership of the Formula 1 in the fact that despite the outbreak of coronavirus, the world Cup kicks off as usual – moved only the Chinese stage. In Formula 1, said an official statement.
“The health and safety of the fans of Formula 1, families and the entire community are of paramount importance. In connection with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on the global community, in Formula-1 are in constant dialogue with the promoters, governments and health authorities to ensure the safety in the sport and around it.
In Formula 1 use a scientific approach to the outbreak of coronavirus, to implement all necessary measures to minimise risk and protect personnel.
In Bahrain decided to allow the Grand Prix this year only participants, which is part of a complex of preventive measures to prevent the development of the virus”, – quotes the press service of the f-1 edition.
The season starts in Australia on 12 March, and organizers of the Australian Grand Prix have assured that the race will take place in normal mode with the audience. The global epidemic of coronavirus does not threaten the holding of the Australian competition.