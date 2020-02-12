In Formula 1 Grand Prix of China officially postponed
The FIA and Formula 1 made a joint statement scheduled for 19 April Grand Prix of China has been postponed indefinitely due to the epidemic of the coronavirus.
“Due to the continuing spread of the epidemic of the coronavirus, after negotiations with the Chinese Federation of automobile and motorcycle sports (CAMF) and the Shanghai administration of sports, the promoter of the Grand Prix of China company Juss Sports Group – have officially requested to postpone the Grand Prix of China 2020.
The FIA, along with Formula 1 has accepted this request and decided to postpone the Grand Prix of China, which was scheduled for April 19.
Due to the fact that the world Health Organization declared the epidemic an emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 made this decision to ensure the health and safety of traveling in the stages of employees, participants and fans, as this is a serious concern.
The FIA and Formula 1 continues to work closely with the teams, organizers, CAMF and local authorities to monitor the situation. The parties will evaluate alternative timing of the Chinese Grand Prix this year if the situation improves,” reads the joint communiqué.
Grand Prix of China has long become an important part of the calendar, there are many loyal fans of Formula 1. We all look forward to the return of this race and wish all the people of China all the best in this difficult time”.