In Formula 1 Grand Prix of China on the verge of cancellation
Difficult situation with the epidemic of the coronavirus led to the fact that the International Federation of motor racing (FIA) has begun to monitor the epidemiological situation in China and neighboring countries.
In particular, the FIA has released an official statement which can be interpreted so that the Federation is ready for any measures, up to cancellation of the phases, if necessary.
“Taking into account the epidemic of the coronavirus that erupted in China earlier in the year, the FIA under the leadership of President of the medical Commission of Professor Gerard Sailana closely monitoring the situation together with the relevant authorities and automobile clubs belonging to the Federation, – said in a published statement. – FIA will evaluate the calendar of upcoming races and, if necessary, take any action necessary to protect the global Motorsport community and the General public,” reads a communiqué published on the official website of the FIA.
Note, in the Formula 1 stage in China is a priority in the calendar fourth and will be held from 17 to 19 April.