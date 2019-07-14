In Formula 1 Hamilton won the home Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
In English Silverstone hosted the 10th stage of the world championship in the class Formula-1.
Won the pilot “Mercedes” Lewis Hamilton.
An Englishman for 25 sec. ahead of his teammate Finn Valtteri Bottas.
Completed the podium the pilot of the “Scuderia Ferrari” Charles LeClair.
After his 7th victory this season, Hamilton to 39 points increased his advantage in the standings over the nearest pursuer, which is Bottas.
On the third place remains the leader of the “Red bull”, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, the Finn behind on 48 points.
In the Cup of designers no doubt the leadership of Mercedes developing their advantage over Ferrari to 164 points.
Coming third Red bull Italian team loses by 52 points.