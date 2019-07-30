In Formula 1 has set a new record for the pause between the hit points
Robert Kubica
Polish racer of a command “Williams” Robert Kubica has established a new statistical achievement in Formula 1, according to championat.com referring to Motorsport-Total.
In the race the German Grand Prix, Kubica scored points for the first time since the end of 2010. Thus, between the hits Robert in the points area it has been eight years, eight months and 14 days is the longest pause in the history of the world Cup.
Previously, the record for the longest pause between the finish in the end zone belonged to Lucien Bianchi – great-grandfather who was tragically killed Jules Bianchi. Lucien was in the points at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1960, and then returned to the points zone at the Grand Prix of Monaco in 1968. Thus, the pause was seven years, 11 months and seven days.
The record may come back to Bianchi in that case, if Alfa succeeds on the results of the appeal to cancel the fine imposed its pilots Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. In this case, Kubica set the record back on 12-th position.
Recall that at the GP of Germany the mechanics of Red bull set the record for holding pit stop.