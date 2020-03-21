In Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will not take place for the first time in 65 years
The Monaco Grand Prix
Promoter of the Grand Prix of Monaco, which is the Automobile club de Monaco (ACM) on its official website announced that the stage of Formula 1 will not be held this year.
Thus, for the first time in 65 years, the legendary race through the streets of the Mediterranean Principality will not take place.
“The situation becomes irreversible. Having analysed the development of the global crisis and its scale, the Board of Directors it is with great regret was compelled to take this decision”, – reads the statement of the ACM.
Earlier, Formula 1 is first only moved the Monaco Grand Prix.
However, a statement issued on Thursday, the princely Palace, that the Prince of Monaco albert II contracted the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, influenced the final decision about the cancellation of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Add that with a 1955 race in Monaco has always been Formula 1 calendar, race city received the status of one of the most prestigious in the world of Motorsport along with the “24 hours of Le Mans” and the Indy 500, but now this series will be interrupted.