In Formula 1 pilots Mercedes and Red bull were in a terrible accident in the free practice of the Austrian Grand Prix (video)
Spielberg
Formula 1 second free practice of Grand Prix of Austria, which took place at the Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg, the pastoral, was unusually bright from two riders of the top teams shattered their cars.
Opened the show, the leader of Red bull Max Verstappen, who flew off the track in the last corner and the rear of the car, where is the transmission, crashed into the barrier.
Racer “Mercedes” and the winner of the Grand Prix of Austria-2017 Valtteri Bottas made a mistake in the other place – at the entrance to turn six, known as the Power Horse.
The back of the car Finn got off the highway, and then the unmanaged machine at the right angle to hit a wall of tires.
Mechanics ensured a sleepless night.