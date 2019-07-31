In Formula 1 “Red bull” and “Ferrari” can share their leaders – media
July 31, 2019
In Formula 1 “Red bull” and “Ferrari” can exchange pilots – Max Verstappen in 2020 will become the driver of “Ferrari” and “Red bull” will return 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who all their titles have been won by the car of the Austrian team.
The probability of an exchange of pilots between Red bull and Ferrari is more than 50 percent, informs RaceFans.
In the transition Verstappen in a Ferrari interested his father Jos and his Manager Raymond Vermeulen, the newspaper notes.
Thus the second pilot of Red bull Pierre went Out can replace Daniil Kvyat or Alexander Mirel Albon from Toro Rosso.
