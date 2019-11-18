In Formula 1 stewards stripped Hamilton of the podium of the Brazilian Grand Prix (video)
Clash of Hmilton and Elbon
On the eve of the victory of the Red Bull racer max Verstappen ended the penultimate stage of the world championship in the class Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Brazil.
Ending the race on the track “Interlagos” turned out to be extremely dramatic.
An active participant in these events was the 6-time and current world champion Lewis Hamilton – first the driver “Mercedes” has faced with the pilot “Red bull” Aleksander Elbon in the fight for second place.
And then in the battle for the same position unsuccessfully tried to attack the racer “Toro Rosso” Pierre went Out at the finish line.
Risky actions of Hamilton in the duel with the Elbon did not remain without attention of the race stewards, which found Lewis guilty of the collision and instructed the pilot “Mercedes” 5-second penalty.
In the end, Hamilton fell back from third to seventh place, and third place went to Carlos Sainz from McLaren, which is therefore “selected” podium champagne in the world champion. Add that to the Spaniard in this race started last.
Carlos Sainz