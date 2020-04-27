In Formula 1 the British Grand Prix will be held without spectators and the Grand Prix of France repealed
Silverstone
Grand Prix of great Britain on the track at Silverstone this year will be held without spectators, reported on the official website of Formula 1.
The promoters of the Grand Prix called the reason for this decision is the ongoing pandemic of coronavirus. In order to protect people from contamination by the race will hold behind closed doors.
“I’m upset that this year we will not be able to hold the British Grand Prix with the fans in the stands. We have been delayed it was a difficult decision, but it is obvious that in today’s circumstances, given the situation in the country and measures taken by the government, it is absolutely impossible,” – said the managing Director of the Grand Prix Stuart Pringle.
“Our obligation to protect the health and safety of all those involved in the preparation and conducting of competitions, volunteers, marshals, organisers and of course our amazing fans, leave us only one option.
We always said if we’re in such a situation, it will support the Formula 1, which is now looking for alternative options for the season 2020. Together with other departments we are working on arranging the stage behind closed doors,” said Pringle.
We would add that the organizers of the Grand Prix of France announced the cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus. The race was to be held on the track “Paul Ricard” at the end of June. Today, however, French authorities announced a ban to hold big events until at least mid-July, making a race impossible.
Thus, the Grand Prix of France will be the 10th race of the Formula 1, which is canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.
Earlier it was reported that the Silverstone can hold for one week the dual stages of the championship in the class Formula-1.