In Formula 1, the organizers of the Singapore Grand Prix is ready to give viewers a disposable mask
September 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the nearest weekend in Formula 1 will be the next stage – the Grand Prix of Singapore.
However, the weather conditions in this city-state remain difficult in the last few days in Singapore and most of Malaysia is covered by smoke from forest fires in Indonesia.
In this regard, the organizers of the Grand Prix said that if the condition of the air in the course of the weekend will get worse, they have supplies of disposable masks that cover the nose and mouth to protect the wearer against inhalation of small particles of soot, according to Reuters.
“The situation with the smoke varies not only every day but every hour”, – quotes the press-Secretary of the Grand Prix edition.