In four States evacuated due to a powerful hurricane ‘Dorian’ (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Governor of the U.S. state of Florida Ron DeSantis announced a mandatory evacuation of the population in nine coastal districts in connection with the approaching hurricane “Dorian”. This was reported on the website of the Governor.

“Mandatory evacuation orders were issued in coastal counties palm beach, Martin and St. Lucie,” – said in a statement on 1 September. DeSantis added that September 2 will be available in order for the mandatory evacuation of the districts of St. John’s, Brevard, Volusi, Duval, Indian river and Nassau. To ensure the smooth evacuation of power has suspended the collection of tolls on toll roads of Florida. Another seven districts residents asked to evacuate voluntarily.

Previously, because of the approaching hurricane “Dorian” evacuation was declared in the States of North and South Carolina and Georgia. In South Carolina, the evacuation will begin on Monday, September 2, at 12:00 local time (19:00 GMT). Authorities plan to evacuate from the coastal areas of the state about a million people. From Tuesday ordered to close all schools and public institutions in eight counties in the state. It is noted that the evacuation of residents of South Carolina has already begun in nursing homes and hospitals.

Now a hurricane is raging in the Bahamian archipelago. The wind speed is 298 km/h. According to meteorologists, after the Bahamas “Dorian” overwhelm the South-East coast of the United States. Twitter already has a video of the hurricane on the island of Abaco.

On August 30 the President of the United States Donald trump introduced a state of emergency in Florida due to the upcoming “Dorian”, to fight the consequences of disaster have been allocated Federal aid. Emergency mode introduced in several districts of Georgia. Authorities of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas has begun the emergency evacuation of residents. Due to natural disasters trump has canceled scheduled for early next week visit to Poland. According to him, it is very important to be in the US during a disaster.

Trump said on Twitter that the impending hurricane “Dorian” could be one of the most serious in decades. His Advisor for homeland security John Bolton, in turn, urged not to visit the beaches because of the high waves.

Previously from “Dorian” suffered lesser Antilles, most of them French island of Martinique. Then a hurricane struck the virgin Islands (USA). Under his direct kick hit the island of St Thomas, where there were no survivors.