In France, a man opened fire outside a mosque in Brest, he committed suicide (PHOTO)

The man who opened fire in the French city of Brest, had committed suicide. This was announced by the radio station France Info, citing police sources.

On Thursday around 16:30 CET (17:30 GMT), unknown gunmen opened fire outside a mosque situated in the district Pantaneto in Brest (West of France), and then disappeared. As a result of shooting at least two people were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital.

Among the victims was the Imam of the mosque Rashid El Jay (Rasheed Abu Hudayfa).

According to BFM TV, the Imam came out with his friend from the mosque, when they approached the attacker. He asked that the Imam was photographed with him, and then opened fire. Two bullets hit the priest in the stomach, and two legs. The companion of Imam received two gunshot wounds in the legs.

After several hours of searching the police found the body of the alleged shooter near his car. The identity of the deceased from a gunshot wound to the head set, his motives are being investigated, reports TASS.

The Minister of internal Affairs of France Christophe Castaner ordered to take additional measures to ensure security in places of a congestion of believers. “I asked the prefects to strengthen supervision of the places of worship in the country,” the Minister said in the microblog Twitter.