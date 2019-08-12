In France arrested an Italian wanted since the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001 (PHOTO)

Loading...

The police detained in the Department of Morbihan in Western France, 40-year-old Italian Vincenzo Vecchi, who for 18 years was wanted for offences committed during the summit of the group of eight (G8) in Genoa in 2001, reports TASS with reference to AFP.

According to the Prosecutor of Rennes, the administrative centre of Brittany in the West of France, two international warrants for the arrest of left activist has been issued by the prosecutors of the Italian cities of Milan and Genoa, where he was convicted in absentia.

In the first case, the order is associated with the pogroms, in which Vecchi participated during one of the demonstrations in March 2006. In the second case we are talking about participation in a series of unauthorized demonstrations, which were held during the summit “eight” 20-22 July 2001 and led to the death of one person.

The G8 summit in Genoa was accompanied by numerous protests by anti-globalists. One of them held on 21 July, was attended by about 300 thousand people.

Material damage to the city amounted to several million Euro have been burned more than 200 cars, smashed banks, gas stations, real estate brokerage Agency. For putting in order the riot police were injured 600 demonstrators.

Fluent Italian had been in hiding for 8 years in the French city of Rochefort-EN-Terre. In the commune where he lived, has created a public Association, which is seeking his release.