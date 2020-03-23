In France found a cure for COVID-19: trump urged to immediately apply them in the United States
Researchers from France published a statement which details how the combination of antimalarials and antibiotics can be an important weapon in the fight against coronavirus, says Fox News. The researchers ‘ work in the IHU-Méditerranée Infection in Marseille have attracted the attention of the entire world and also US President Donald trump.
In early March, researchers have prescribed to patients hydroxychloroquine antimalarial and the antibiotic azithromycin, according to data published in the International journal of antimicrobial agents. Some experts, however, also urge caution in relation to combination drugs.
Federal FDA food and drug administration is studying the effect of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment COVID-19, but does not give any recommendations on it.
In a statement issued March 22, IHU-Méditerranée Infection describes the treatment Protocol of patients with COVID-19.
“Treatment with combination of hydroxychloroquine (200 mg x 3 a day for 10 days) + azithromycin (500 mg on 1st day, then 250 mg per day for 5 days) as part of the precautions for use of this combination (including electrocardiogram) — they write in a translated statement. — In cases of severe pneumonia, is also used broad-spectrum antibiotic”.
“We believe that it is not ethical to exclude this combination of systematic test for the treatment of infections COVID-19 in France,” added the researchers.
In summary his research, the experts noted that patients “showed a significant reduction of virus carriers” 6 days after starting treatment with two drugs, and “significantly lower the average duration of carriage” compared with untreated patients.
Untreated patients were included in the study for negative control. 6 patients in the study were asymptomatic while 22 patients had symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection and 8 had symptoms of infections of the lower respiratory tract. The researchers looked at 20 cases.
“Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin taken together have a real chance to become one of the most significant changes in the history of medicine” — wrote the President trump on Saturday, March 21.
Trump called for the immediate application of a combination of drugs.
“FDA has moved mountains — Thank you! I hope they BOTH (the G works better with A, international journal of antimicrobial agents) will be applied immediately. People die, act faster, and God bless everyone!”
In an interview with “Fox and Friends” Dr. Mehmet Oz said he was optimistic about the data for French studies.
“These drugs were highly effective in reducing viral load in people with COVID-19 — said Oz. We could make this virus behave much more like a flu virus, if it’s true.”
Experts are calling for caution in relation to combination drugs. March 21 infectious disease Dr. Edsel Salvan warned patients not to take hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, if it is not prescribed by a physician.
“Both drugs affect the QT interval of your heart and can lead to arrhythmias and sudden death, especially if you are taking other medications or have heart disease”, — he wrote.
“There are cases where doctors may use one or both of the drug with confirmed lung disease, but only with careful monitoring, he explained in another tweet. — There is evidence that this CAN work, but they are very early. Do NOT take any drug unless the doctor does not appoint him and will closely monitor you.”
The former head of the CDC said that vitamin D may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection
A higher mortality rate from COVID-19 among the elderly and people with chronic diseases suggests that a weakened immune system contributes to poor results, writes the former head of the Centers for control and disease prevention Dr. Tom Frieden to Fox News. Hereinafter in the first person.
There are a lot of assumptions about the miraculous means, but one real possibility — though not proof — science still offers. It’s about the fact that vitamin D can strengthen the immune system, especially in people with low levels of this vitamin.
Vitamin D reduces the risk of respiratory infections, regulates cytokine production and may limit the risk of infection with other viruses such as the flu. Respiratory infection can lead to cytokine storms — a vicious cycle in which our inflammatory cells damage the organs throughout the body. This increases mortality for people with COVID-19. The use of vitamin D in adequate doses, can potentially provide some modest protection for vulnerable groups.
This is especially important for people with vitamin D deficiency — and, surprisingly, it can contain more than 40% of adults in the United States. People who live in the Northern United States, are at greater risk of deficiency.
Data are available about the seasonality of certain respiratory diseases, including influenza and tuberculosis. There is a hypothesis that seasonality due to the decrease in the level of vitamin D in the body due to reduced exposure to sunlight during the winter months. In some tropical climates (e.g., southern India) seasonality of influenza or tuberculosis is missing, and the weather and the sun’s rays are more constant throughout the year.
When I was working in India from 1996 to 2002, an employee of the CDC Dr. Laura Thorpe, who has studied this question on the road, found that more seasonality of infection observed in the Northern climate, where cool or cold winter season, the seasonality expressed little or none at all in southern areas of the country where it’s hot all year round.
Currently, we don’t know is whether the vitamin D deficiency a role in the severity of COVID-19. But given the high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in this country, it’s safe to recommend people to get the correct daily dose of vitamin D.
The body of most people produce vitamin D in the skin by exposure to the sun. About 15 minutes a day of direct sunlight is enough for the body to produce enough vitamin D; people with darker skin need longer exposure to sunlight to produce the same amount. In winter, people in Northern latitudes are unable to produce vitamin D from sunlight. Sunscreen increases the time specified.
Few foods are rich in vitamin D (egg yolks and oily fish such as salmon), making fortified foods and vitamin supplements are important. We’ve added vitamin D in milk for nearly a century, originally to reduce the rickets, so most children do not experience shortage of vitamin D.
As we get older and drink less milk we need other sources of vitamin D. Most daily multivitamin supplements contain enough vitamin D — but it is very important not to overdose. How much to take? Doses between 800 IU and 2000 IU are probably safe; reasonable and commonly used dose is 1000 IU per day. Too much vitamin D can cause nausea and vomiting, weakness and frequent urination, and can lead to pain in the bones and kidney stones. Vitamin D can also interact with certain medications, so you should check before taking supplements.
Meantime, go outside — but make sure you follow guidelines for social distancing to avoid close contact with other people and stay home if you get sick or can’t go outside safely. The walk will also help you to physical activity. Eat healthy foods containing or supplemented with vitamin D. Take a daily multivitamin Supplement (but do not double the daily dose only because you are concerned about).
We can do many things to improve our resistance to infection. These include regular physical activity, enough sleep, quitting Smoking and other tobacco use, and for people living with diabetes — control it. Taking multivitamins that include vitamin D or vitamin D probably won’t hurt and may help.
As we continue to work to mitigate the impact COVID-19, all we can do to strengthen our resistance to infection, is a step in the right direction.
The material is published for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. ForumDaily is not liable for consequences of self-treatment and may not share the views of the author or expert.
