In France from the heat wave died one and a half thousand people
In France, which in the summer of 2019 has experienced two waves of record-breaking heat, heat caused the death of about 1.5 thousand people.
According to “German wave”, the Minister of health Agnes Byuzon said that the age of half of the dead were more than 75 years. He was among the victims of heat and children.
It is reported that this summer in France was recorded two excessively hot period. In particular, June 28, was beaten temperature record of 46 degrees Celsius. To the mark the mercury climbed in the southern regions of France.
Sixteen years earlier — in 2003 — in France, the heat caused the death of 15 thousand people. Then on the South of the country the day temperature was 48 degrees.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter