In France, the electric car can you get for € 5,000

Во Франции электромобиль можно получить за 5 000 евро

Sales of electric cars worldwide, including in Ukraine, are increasing every year. But what can someone who can’t even buy b/a Nissan Leaf or Tesla Model 3? You can transform your old car into an electric one. This is what French startup Transition-One.

In fact, in the conversion of cars with internal combustion engines to electric vehicles is nothing new. But Transition-One offers to do it for minimum money (5 000 Euro) and for the most popular models, including small hatchbacks (for example, Renault Twingo, Citroën C1, Peugeot 107, Fiat 500, Toyota Aygo and Volkswagen Polo).

Renault Twingo 2009 release with the electrometer and the five small battery that mounted guys from Transition-One on one charge, passes 180 km While the electric car Renault Zoe power reserve up to 210 km, but it is considerably more expensive.

To convert the car with the engine in the electric car one day. In the future, this process will happen even faster. Company Transition-One plans to attract 6 million Euro investment to build the plant, which will focus on serial conversion of old petrol and diesel cars to electric cars. Its capacity should reach 4,000 cars per year.

This idea is very relevant for Europe, which ban old diesel cars. Some European countries have already announced that 2033-2040 years they will completely abandon diesel cars.

