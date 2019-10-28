In France, the pensioner attacked the mosque with a gun and “bomb”: there are wounded
Monday, October 28, in France there was a terrorist attack. In Bayonne in the South-West 84-the summer pensioner tried to burn down a local mosque. He threw a Molotov cocktail at the doors of the temple, but he was interrupted two people at the age of 78 and 74 years. The assailant opened fire from a pistol, then fled by car. Wounded in serious condition was taken to the hospital.
Police was not too long to detain the gunman. His full name was not called. Media reported that this is a Claude S. Resistance during the detention he had.
Retired adheres to right-wing political views. He was a member of the party “national front”, which in 2018 is called the “National Association”. The leader of the party is marine Le Pen. In 2015, Claude even ran from the “front National” in local authorities, but has not passed. According to some, he has cancer, but officially it is not confirmed yet.
The Minister of internal Affairs of France Christophe Castaner said that the motive for the attack on the mosque is yet to be determined. The detainee being questioned.
Marine Le Pen was quick to make a statement which condemned the attack in Bayonne. “Such attacks contradict values of our movement,” she said.
From Tarrant had a lot of followers. On 27 June in Brest (France) unknown opened fire on the believers when they were leaving the mosque. Injured two people, including the Imam. The assailant shot in the legs.
And 10 October in Halle (Germany) imitating the Tarrant 27-year-old Stefan Ballet fired at the synagogue in the day when the Jews celebrated Yom Kippur.
