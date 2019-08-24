In France, the police with water cannons dispersed a protest against a G7 summit (video)
Saturday, August 24, in the opening day of the summit “the Big seven” (G7) to Biarritz (France) crowd of protesters against globalization and the policies of the most influential countries in the world marched from the French town of Hendaye across the border with Spain at Irun. Police said that the rally was attended by 9 thousand people. The organizers claim that the protesters were 15 thousand.
In addition to the anti-globalization in March was attended by environmentalists, supporters of independence of the Basques, and dozens of “yellow jackets.” This motley crowd carrying a variety of slogans — from “No G7 for another world!” to “it’s Time to act — forests of the Amazon are burning!”.
The French authorities have taken all precautions to ensure that demonstrators did not get to Biarritz. Roads were blocked by gendarmes.
The first March took place peacefully. However, the city of Bayonne to the most radical protesters tried to break through police cordons. Against them was used water cannons. A day earlier in clashes with the police injured 17 people. They were detained near the camp set up by anti-globalists. Among the victims were four police officers.
