In France, the truck brought down the bridge with people: there are victims
In the South-West of France near Toulouse was struck by a 155-metre suspension bridge across the river tarn. As reports the Local, as a result, the water fell two cars and a truck. Killed 15-year — old passenger of one of the machines. Several people, including the driver of the truck was missing. Four people, including the mother of the deceased, managed to save.
According to preliminary data, the cause of the collapse could be that the weight of the truck exceeded the allowed norm. The technical condition of the bridge, which is located here since 1931, were checked regularly. The last thorough test was carried out in 2017.
Pont de mirepoix sur tarn effondrée pic.twitter.com/CeqJliWqvD
— olivier le corre (@olecorre) November 18, 2019
