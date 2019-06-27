In France unknown persons fired at the faithful at the exit of the mosque
Thursday, June 27th, in Brest, in Northwest France, the unknown opened fire on the believers when they were leaving the mosque. Injured two people, including the Imam. The assailant shot in the legs. The resulting injuries are not life threatening.
The arrow managed to escape. He’d gone on a Renault Clio. The entire police force was alerted. Soon the car was found on the roadside. The suspect’s body was lying on the ground. He shot himself in the head.
Not yet clear the motive of the attacker. This is due to personal dislike, or the incident occurred on religious grounds, are investigated by the police.
No threats before the attack, the Muslims did not. Immediate check social networks and instant messengers has not given result. The police are trying to identify the assailant.
Earlier, on June 27 has been committed a double terrorist attack in Tunisia. Tonight there are new details. It is established that the suicide bombers were two. One attacked a police car near the French Embassy. The second blew himself up near the office for combating terrorism. Killed a police officer. Another four people were injured and are in hospital. Responsibility for the double bombing is the one not taken.
