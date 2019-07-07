In Frankfurt discovered a bomb during the Second world war. Started evacuation (PHOTOS)

The evacuation of about 16.5 thousand people began on Sunday in Frankfurt am main in connection with the operation to neutralize unexploded ordnance from the Second world war, reports TASS referring to the message the fire service in the city.

The evacuation began at 08:00 (09:00 Moscow time). She located the ECB, railway station, s-Bahn station, a police station, a home for the disabled and elderly.

For residents who cannot stay with relatives or friends, organized by the point of care. In addition, they provided free entrance to city museums.

500-pound bomb was discovered during construction works near the building of the European Central Bank. The disposal operation should begin in the second half of the day.

It is estimated that at the end of the Second world war in Nazi Germany was dropped over 2 million bombs of various calibers. 10-20% of them did not explode. Every few months the shells find work in the construction of roads or laying foundations for new buildings. Usually no threat to human life, such findings do not represent the sappers neutralize them for several hours.