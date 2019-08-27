In Frankfurt will show “charged” Brabus A 35
At the international Frankfurt motor show will be presented many different models, including the world premiere of the Mercedes-AMG is A 4MATIC 35 from Brabus.
The German tuner first finalize the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine car tuning kit PowerXtra B 35, blagodaria which the power unit will increase by 44 HP and a torque of 60 Nm. As a result the engine will produce 350 HP and 460 Nm of torque.
Additionally, the tuners will present PowerXtra kit + (setting B 35 S)with which the model would receive a return of 365 HP with a torque of 486 Nm. Couple this unit will be 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system. Through refinements hatchback will accelerate from zero to hundred in just 4.4 seconds.
Besides the modernization of power units, Mercedes-AMG will receive A 35 sport exhaust system in stainless steel with integrated audio controls that can work with both standard tailpipes, and special tips stainless steel and carbon fiber Roof available as an option.
Thanks to the front spoiler consists of two parts, the side air intakes and a new rear wing which replaces the serial spoiler, is provided “optimal aerodynamic balance and an even more breathtaking view from the rear.”
It should also be noted 19-inch glossy black alloy wheels Brabus Monoblock T, shod in tires Pirelli P Zero 235/35 ZR 19. As for the interior, it can be made according to the customer’s taste in terms of color and design of the upholstery.