In Genoa demolished the remains of a collapsed bridge Morandi
In Italy blew up the remains of the infamous bridge Morandi. As a result of its collapse last summer, killing dozens of people. Two feet of concrete and steel weighing 4500 tons of piled up like a house of cards. As a result of explosion nobody has suffered. Pre-authorities evacuated out of the affected area several thousands of inhabitants of nearby houses.
We will remind, one of the largest technological disasters occurred in August of last year. The span of the overpass fell on a house. At the moment of collapse on the bridge were about 30 cars. The disaster killed 43 people, hundreds of citizens of Genoa were left homeless.
A flyover by the architect Morandi was built in 1967. It was the first reinforced-concrete cable-stayed bridge in Europe. His demolition experts said 10 years ago. Design was badly worn. However, the authorities delayed a decision on the bridge is the only highway that connects the Italian Riviera and the South of France. As a result, the bridge collapsed himself.
The fate of some other buildings Morandi also unenviable. Bridge in Venezuela, is named in honor of General Rafael’s Urdaneta, was partially destroyed after a collision with a tanker. Bridge Wadi El Kuf, Libya was deemed unsuitable for use after multiple checks.