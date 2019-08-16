In Georgia 5-year-old girl rescued mother from an armed assailant
5-year-old Ariana mills from Georgia received a “medal of honor” in the County Sheriff’s office Cherokee once jumped on the back of the men hit her mother with a knife.
The incident occurred on 15 August, the assailant is a member of the family of the girl, says Fox News.
After the girl jumped on him, the man got scared and ran away.
“Ariana’s actions probably saved her mother’s life,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds.
Tyler Wayne Holloway, accused of stabbing his half-sister Carissa mills hit a woman with a knife in the neck, head and back. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The police said that the man is mentally ill, however, the court will have to decide whether he is to be condemned.
If convicted, the assailant could face up to 31 years in prison.