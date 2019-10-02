In Georgia a 3-year-old twins died in a hot car in someone else’s yard
In Gainesville (GA) 3-year-old twin girls died in a hot car in the back yard. This writes the New York Daily News.
The temperature in Hainsville the day reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33.3 degrees Celsius). Body Raylene and Peyton Keyes was found around 13:30.
“Actually it’s not a home,’ said the captain of the police Department of Gainesville Tracy Howard. — A house where people come from time to time the whole family and stay for long periods, they just were there when there was this sad tragedy.”
Howard said that people who live in the house where the tragedy occurred, communicate with the adoptive parents of twins. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
“Foster parents first, and called the emergency services, said Howard. — Other family members, as well as people living in the home were actively looking for two girls because I found that they are not in the place where they were supposed to be.”
Bureau of investigation Georgia is investigating this tragedy.
According KidsandCars.org in the USA this year there were at least 47 deaths of children in hot cars.
“I don’t know what I would do if something like that happened to me. I probably would have gone crazy,” said neighbor Onesa Forrest. — Sad to say this, but you need to always monitor their children. In the end, you are responsible for its security.”