In Georgia a state of emergency after a sharp rise in violence amid protests
The Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp introduced the state of emergency and has mobilized up to 1,000 members of the National guard in connection with violent protests in Atlanta. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Republican Kemp stated that he signed the decree after “several weeks of sharp rise of violent crime and destruction of property in Atlanta”.
In a statement, the Governor said that more than 30 state residents received gunshot wounds during the long weekend in honor of Independence Day, five people died.
Among the dead – eight-year-old girl who was shot and killed when she rode in the car with his mother and another person.
Scoria Turner was killed on Saturday, 4 July, in the evening, when the car tried to enter the Parking area which was installed an illegal fence, police said.
The shooting occurred near the site where a police officer subsequently dismissed Atlanta shot Rashard Brooks after he got into a scuffle with police and tried to escape with the stolen stun gun.
“Over the past few weeks, there have been 75 shootings, the mayor said keisha lance bottoms, commenting on the death of eight year old girl. – This can not blame the police Department of Atlanta”.
The mayor made an emotional plea to stop the violence.
“We shoot each other on our streets in this city. You shot the kid, said bottoms. – We cause each other more harm than any COP in this division”.
After the death of George Floyd in late may in downtown Atlanta, there have been protests, some of which were accompanied by looting and vandalism.
“Peaceful protests were intercepted by criminals with dangerous, destructive agenda. Now targeted innocent residents of Georgia, they were shot and left to die, ‘ said Kemp. – You need to stop this lawlessness and restore order in the capital”.
“Enough rhetoric. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all the citizens of Georgia”, – he added.
National guard units will be sent to the state Capitol, the Department of public safety of Georgia and to the Governor.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- From the end of may in the US raging violent protests over the murder of police of a black man. May 27, George Floyd, an African-American from Minneapolis, died after a police officer of the city strangled that knee. Officer Derek Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and across the country. In the end, all the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd was arrested. They face up to 40 years in prison.
- May 31, drove a truck into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis (mn). Driving a car was a US citizen, supposedly of Ukrainian origin, Bogdan Vechirko. He was arrested, but on 2 June he was released from custody pending further investigation. In the end, charges against him are not nominated.
- About 40 cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit and Philadelphia, banned for a few days street demonstrations after dark. The governors of Texas and Virginia declared a state of emergency.
- In connection with the protests in cities across the US embassies of Ukraine and Russia has asked its citizens living on the territory of the state, to maintain order and to avoid crowds, and to comply with security measures.
- June 1, Donald trump introduced the 1807 act, allowing him to send armed forces to the United States, shaken by the riots, in connection with the death of George Floyd.
- According to the results of the official autopsy of George Floyd, his death was caused by mechanical asphyxiation and should be treated as violent.
- As of June 4 victims of mass protests in the United States were at least 11 people.
- More than 10,000 people were arrested during the protests, condemning racism and police brutality over the death of George Floyd.
- June 12, in Atlanta during the arrest the cops killed African-American protests broke out with renewed vigor.
- Why the protesters are demanding the demolition of historical monuments.
- The Seattle police regained control of the building of the police station and arrested several protesters on the orders of mayor Jenny Durkan.
IN THE UNITED STATES
a state of emergency
