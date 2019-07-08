In Georgia have arrested a gang of “thieves in law” Guli, seizing thieves ‘ “obshchak” (video)
Law enforcement authorities of Georgia firmly took over organized crime in the country. The result worked for several months, resulting throughout Georgia were detained about ten “thieves in law”, and, significantly, most of them had wide international relations, writes “the Satellite.Georgia.”
Some, such as thief named Leary, acting on behalf and in the interests of “senior fellow” of Lavishly (real name — Mendía Goradze) hiding in Turkey. But others were infamous Lotu Guli (Nadir Salifov), one of the most influential mafia in the former Soviet Union, and his brother Namik.
All the prisoners (who, by the way, seized the money meant for the common Fund) listed a variety of crimes, from extortion to death threats. However, they share an open and principled adherence to the rules of the underworld and the systematic support of the community of thieves in law — this fact formed the basis of the charges, so now the crowned bandits threatens at least 7 to 10 years of imprisonment only for his high status in the underworld.
It is reported that before the arrest, all detainees were in different cities, including Batumi, Mestia, Marneuli, Dmanisi, Rustavi and Tbilisi. One of the accused was arrested on the Red bridge when he tried to leave the country — this bridge over the Khrami river is located in the neutral border zone between Georgia and Azerbaijan.
According to investigators, the accused had taken part in the activities of the criminal world and distributing special orders of the thieves in law.
Four of the detainees have already admitted their membership in the criminal hierarchy, noting that engaged in threats, intimidation and blackmail of citizens in their own interests.
