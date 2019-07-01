In Georgia in the middle of summer suddenly, the snow fell: published an impressive photo

В Грузии в середине лета внезапно выпал снег: опубликованы впечатляющие фото

Monday, July 1, in Georgia at the mountain resort of Bakhmaro, the snow fell.

As reported gurianews, the snow started yesterday evening and continued to fall Monday morning. According to the Director of the complex “Bakhmaro” David Sajaia, neither he nor the local old-timers do not recall that it snowed in July. He also added that many vacationers in the mountains was only too happy unexpected snow.

Bakhmaro is a mountain village in Chokhatauri municipality, Georgia, located at an altitude of about 2000 meters above sea level and known for its salubrious climate.

As previously reported “FACTS” in the last decade of may on the Yamal Peninsula and the Republic of Komi (Russia) was hit by heavy snowfall.

