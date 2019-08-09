In Georgia indicted ex-Director of ‘Rustavi-2’ for causing monetary damage to TV (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The General Prosecutor’s office of Georgia has indicted the former Director General of the Georgian TV channel “Rustavi-2” Nika Gvaramia for intentional infliction of television money damages in the amount of more than 6 million lari (more than $ 2 million). This was at the briefing said the Prosecutor the state Gulashvili, quoted by TASS.

“A ruling on the prosecution Nicky Gvaramia of committing a crime under article 220 of the criminal code of Georgia, which involves the use of managerial or Executive authority against the legitimate interests of the organization in order to benefit or advantage for themselves or others, causing significant damage.

In particular, the investigation found that the abuse of managerial or Executive powers of the Nike Gvaramia broadcasting company “Rustavi-2” has received more than 6 million lari, of which production was severely damaged.

In addition, the National Bureau of forensic examination of Georgia failed to prove the authenticity of the signature of the businessman, the owner of the TV channel “Rustavi-2” Kibar Khalvashi on the document in which the ex-defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili asserts that the channel actually belongs to him. This was reported by the associate of Okruashvili’s party “the winner is Georgia,” the former head of the Supreme court Konstantin Kemularia.

The document in question, according to the former Minister, was made in 2010. Okruashvili claims that back in 2004 when the channel was first issued on Khalvashi, the real owner was himself, and Khalvashi was it nominated by the person owning the right of ownership on the company. Under the terms of the contract, its breach, Khalvashi have to pay Okruashvili $ 7 million. Khalvashi passed the specimen signature on the check at the end of July.

However, according to Kemularia, the conclusion of the examination of the signature is done very superficially and allows you to make a categorical conclusion that the signature is not owned by Khalvashi. Kemularia said that the authorities are doing all they can to “get their hands on the channel” and are not interested in justice. Okruashvili currently arrested on charges of rioting at a protest rally in Tbilisi at the Parliament building on June 20-21.

The litigation around the TV channel “Rustavi-2” is from 2015. In August 2015, the former owner of the TV channel Khalvashi has filed a lawsuit in Tbilisi city court, which pointed out that in 2006 (during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili), he was forced to cede the channel in favor of people close to the authorities. In November 2015, Tbilisi city court satisfied the claim Khalvashi.

After that, the owners of “Rustavi-2” has challenged the decision of the court of first instance in the court of appeal, which on 10 June 2016 upheld the decision of the Tbilisi city court on the transfer channel Khalvashi. In the same year, the network filed a complaint in the Supreme court of Georgia, which in March 2017 was also left in force the decision of two previous instances. Lawyers “Rustavi-2” has declared then that they intend to appeal the decision of the Supreme court of Georgia in Strasbourg. While the case was heard in courts, TV guide said that the businessman Khalvashi authorities who want to shut down an independent TV channel.

The story of the document emerged after the European court of human rights (ECHR) on 18 July issued a ruling stating that he did not reveal violations of the European Convention on human rights in the case of “Rustavi-2”. In addition, the court lifted the introduced in 2017 time limit for the execution of the decision of the Supreme court of Georgia according to which the broadcaster fully had to move to Khalvashi.

After the TV station moved Khalvashi, who owned them in 2004-2006, Okruashvili said that the real owner of “Rustavi-2” is itself, and with the help of this document was trying to prove his innocence. Khalvashi was originally told that the signature on the document was forged.